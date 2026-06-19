Chocolate brown is back, and this time, it could add approximately $2,277 to a home’s offer price, according to Zillow’s 2026 Paint Color Analysis. The study found that buyers are increasingly drawn to warm, inviting colors, which increasingly outperform traditional all-white walls in key living spaces.

“White will always be a timeless, versatile choice, but sellers who default to all-white walls everywhere may be leaving money on the table,” said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert. “Buyers today respond to homes with soul, and paint is one of the easiest, most affordable ways to add personality and character to a space. The right colors can stop a shopper mid-scroll and instantly create an emotional connection, which ultimately drives higher offers. If a seller were to repaint the top-performing color in each room, they could add more than $5,000 to their bottom line.”

Some of the takeaways from the study include:



Sage green is the new white. It was the only color to rank among the top-performing options across every room evaluated.

Dark and moody kitchens deliver real ROI. Charcoal gray kitchens and dark plum kitchens generated some of the strongest buyer responses.

The wrong colors carry consequences. Ochre yellow was the lowest-performing color overall, potentially reducing offers by as much as $18,164 when used throughout a home.

Pale pink and bright red tones also ranked among the least-favored colors in several rooms.

Zillow suggests that before painting, homeowners should consult a trusted real estate agent for advice on what buyers are looking for in their market.



Test the market: Zillow Preview allows sellers to introduce a home to the broadest audience of buyers before it goes active. Real-time signals such as saves, shares and tour requests help sellers and agents refine their strategy before listing.

Highlight the right features: Outdoor amenities, custom features and recent renovations contribute to higher sale prices. Homes with outdoor kitchens, quartzite countertops and white oak floors sell for as much as 5.3% more.

Grab attention: Today’s buyers fall in love with properties online before ever setting foot in a home. Listings with high-resolution photos, virtual tours and interactive floor plans, all included in Zillow Showcase, sell fast and for more.

This research, conducted by Zillow’s behavioral science team, surveyed more than 4,400 recent and prospective homebuyers around the country. Buyers were randomly assigned images of homes with interior spaces painted in one of 11 different colors and asked to evaluate their interest in the property, their likelihood of touring the home and the price they would be willing to pay for the home.

For more information, visit www.zillow.com.