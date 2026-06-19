Villager Realty, a Chicago-area brokerage founded in 1991, has announced the firm has become part of REMAX Premier on Chicago’s North Shore, rejoining the REMAX network with its full roster of agents. The move, led by broker/owner Dan Crouch, reflects a decision rooted in trust, professional relationships and shared experience with the global brand, the company stated.

According to a release, for more than three decades, Villager Realty operated as a full-service brokerage with a culture of independence and collaboration. The company previously operated as a REMAX office before becoming independent.

According to Crouch, that experience with the brand’s tools, reputation and network helped clarify what the brokerage needed to grow.

“When we were independent, there were limits to what I could provide,” said Crouch. “I felt responsible for my agents and their success, and I knew we needed the right tools, education and brand support to move forward.”

That commitment to agent success helped drive the transition back to REMAX, with every active agent making the move together, a release noted.

“The fact that he didn’t lose an agent speaks volumes,” said Bobbie Fisher, a REMAX Premier recruiter involved in the transition. “They’re independent agents, but they’re incredibly loyal, and that kind of trust is rare.”

A key factor in Crouch’s decision, he said, was his professional relationship with Janice Corley, broker/owner of REMAX Premier, and their shared understanding.

“We already had history,” Crouch said. “We had worked together before, and I’ve always admired her. Janice is a firecracker with the energy of five 20-year-olds! Plus, there was a level of familiarity and trust with Janice and knowing what REMAX stands for.”

The move provides Villager Realty agents with access to REMAC technology, educational programs and global network. Crouch also notes the value of the brand in client-facing situations, especially during listing presentations.

“The software suite, the education, the office meetings…these things matter,” Crouch said. “Our agents now have the ability to grow deeper, learn from other offices and support each other in real time. When you walk in with the REMAX name behind you, people know what that represents.”

The transition highlights the role relationships play throughout the industry and the resources available through a larger brokerage network. Crouch’s focus remains on supporting agents, rebuilding production and creating a team structure, he said.

For more information, visit www.remax.com.