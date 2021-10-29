Realty ONE Group has reported it now employs more than 17,000 real estate professionals and continues its “record-breaking growth” through the third quarter of 2021 with 71 new franchises sold and overall sales volume up more than 60% year to date.

The brokerage also announced it will be opening in four new countries and territories, including Singapore, Spain, Costa Rica and Eastern Canada, with more coming soon.

“We’re not distracted by the noise in our industry and instead stay focused on being the best option for real estate professionals looking to take their career to a whole new level,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group, in a statement. “It’s an amazing time to be a part of our Realty ONE Group family as we’re at the precipice of exploding around the world.”

This year, Realty ONE Group added more than 2,000 real estate professionals while transaction count was up in the third quarter 12.8% (YOY) and sales volume was also up 31% (YOY). Through its ONE Cares, 501(c)3 charity efforts, the company has also impacted just over 98,000 lives and reached its goal to plant more than 111,111 trees through its ONE World, ONE Tree program.

Realty ONE Group International has heavily invested in its infrastructure to provide extraordinary service and support to existing and future franchise owners. The company is evolving all aspects of its business, including its proprietary platforms like zONE, ONE University and ONE support, preparing to support 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe.

