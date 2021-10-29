While air travel plummeted during the worst of the pandemic, the number of people traveling today is rapidly increasing. If you are among those planning to board a flight during the holiday season, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) provides a few valuable tips for traveling safely and getting through check-in with as little hassle as possible.

Check Airline Guidelines – Vaccine and mask requirements vary from airline to airline. Check the requirements before you make your reservation.

Bring Hand Sanitizer – Until further notice, TSA is allowing one container of liquid hand sanitizer, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags. Since these containers exceed the standard 3.4-ounce allowance typically permitted through a checkpoint, however, they will need to be screened separately.

Bring Wipes – T ravelers are permitted to bring individually-packaged alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes in carry-on luggage. Larger packages of hand wipes are allowed in carry-on or checked luggage.

Masks Optional at Check-In – Travelers are allowed to wear masks during the security screening process. However, a TSA officer may ask you to adjust the mask to visually confirm your identity during the check-in process.

Don’t Panic About an Expired License – If your driver’s license or state-issued ID expired on or after March 1, 2020, and you have been unable to renew at your state driver’s license agency, you may still use it as acceptable identification at the checkpoint. TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration or 60 days after the duration of the emergency, whichever is longer. (Note that t he Department of Homeland Security’s deadline for obtaining a Real-ID compliant driver’s license has been extended to May 3, 2023.)