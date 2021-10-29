Buying a pack of gum that you weren’t planning to get during a trip to the grocery store may not be a big deal. When it comes to home décor, however, impulse purchases can lead to serious regrets.

Furniture Might Not Fit the Room

When purchasing a large piece of furniture, such as a sofa or dining room table, it’s essential to check its dimensions against the dimensions of the room. A piece that’s too large can overwhelm a space and make everything seem out of proportion.

You also need to think about how you’ll get the new piece of furniture into the room. If a doorway is too narrow and the furniture can’t be disassembled, that will be a serious problem.

Artwork and Other Decorations May Not Blend Well With Other Décor

When selecting art, rugs, lamps and other household accessories, you need to think about the room as a whole. You may come across a piece that’s beautiful and stylish on its own, but it may not fit with the rest of your furnishings due to its color, style or size.

You Can Get Stuck With Furniture or Decorations You Don’t Like

If you buy a piece of artwork or furniture at an antique shop or a place you visit on vacation, it may be difficult or impossible to return it. You also may not be able to get a refund if you buy something on sale. If you realize that your impulse buy was a mistake, you will be stuck with it.

Your Partner May Hate It

If you share a home with your spouse or partner, you should approach decorating decisions together. You may have different styles or ideas about how to best use the available space. Even if you think the piece of furniture or artwork you found is perfect for a particular room in your home, your significant other may disagree.

You May Not Be Able to Afford It

Impulse purchases can be dangerous because they seem to make perfect sense at that moment, but people often spend more than they should. If you don’t first set a budget for home décor and compare prices, you may spend more than you should and come to regret it.

If you make a large purchase with a credit card, it may take years to pay it off and you may end up spending much more than the cost of the item when you factor in interest charges.

Think Before You Buy

Selecting home décor isn’t something that should be taken lightly or rushed. You have to think about how everything will work together. Before you make a purchase, think it over so you don’t make a decision that you’ll regret.