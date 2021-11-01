Everyone deals with clutter. We can all agree that some clutter is easier to part with than others. Thankfully, some items are easy to realize you never truly needed. If you are ready to cut the clutter, but don’t know where to start, consider donating or recycling these five types of items.

Mysterious Electrical Cords

The biggest clutter-causers are the things that we consider useful, but never actually use. Mysterious electrical cords hit the top of this perceived usefulness list. If you have cords that have been tangled up in the back of your closet for years, it’s time to say goodbye. Technology ages quickly; you likely don’t need it. If for some strange reason you find that you do need it, you can likely find an inexpensive replacement online.

Old Glasses

You may be keeping old glasses with an outdated prescription for the unlikely day your current pair breaks or is lost. Realistically, if your eyes have changed, your old glasses won’t serve you well anyway. If the only thing wrong with your previous pair is their outdated prescription, consider donating them to a charity. Clear away clutter and help others along the way; it’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Unwatched Movies

In the age of internet streaming, you likely have access to hundreds of movies at your fingertips. If your DVDs are collecting dust on a shelf or entertainment center, it may be time to donate them. That space could be utilized in a plethora of other ways, so take the plunge and only save anything that you truly can’t find online. With streaming quality getting better and better, your digital copies are likely higher quality anyway.

Board Games You Never Play

It was always your dream to have family game night every Friday, but between sports, school plays and work it just never really happened. Don’t keep old board games simply because you wish that you had time to play them. Donate them or gift them to true board game aficionados so that you can make the space to cater to your family’s actual hobbies.

Extra Pens

If you have a cup or two full of promotional pens and pencils, it may be time to cut back. Chances are, you’re likely gravitating to a few of your favorites. Donate the rest. Throw away any pens that are not working; there’s nothing worse than trying to jot down a phone number quickly or taking a quick note only to find that your pen has no ink.