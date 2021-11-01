Your bathroom is likely the last place on your list to decorate. With a solidified floor plan and often a small amount of space, it can feel like there is not much to add to a bathroom. However, this can mean that they benefit the most from simple changes. A fresh coat of paint can transform a bathroom, and these colors are the ideal choices to freshen up your space.

Light Gray

If white seems to make your bathroom feel too sterile, add a little warmth while keeping it neutral with a light gray. The perfect base color for any decor scheme, light gray will allow you to keep changing up your bathroom accessories without feeling the need to repaint. This makes it the perfect color for anyone who quickly tires of their decor.

Eggplant

Traditional purple takes on a luxurious feel with a dark eggplant hue. Take a page from your favorite five-star hotel and opt for a very modern and bold color scheme. To keep a small bathroom from feeling smaller, consider utilizing an accent wall or color block and paint the bottom half with your deeper color. If you decide to do this, pair your eggplant with light cream or light gray to keep the eggplant hue the star of the show.

Green

Green may feel like a bold and unusual color for a bathroom, but you’ll likely fall in love. When used as an accent color through color blocking and paired with indoor foliage, it can give your bathroom a relaxing and refreshing atmosphere. Get ready for each and every day with new zest as you are energized by this striking color scheme.

Dusty Mauve or Lilac

If bold colors don’t match your style, but neutrals feel a little too boring, consider a light color, like a dusty mauve or lilac. Opt for a shade with more gray undertones to keep it feeling more neutral, or choose a deeper mauve to offer more grounding and strength to your decor scheme. Whatever you choose, you’re sure to enjoy the calming quality this color evokes.

Navy

There is a reason navy is a favorite color of amateur and professional decorators alike. This rich color offers a striking take on traditionally light blue bathrooms. Give your bathroom a sense of luxury and warmth by pairing navy with charcoal grays and bronze or gold fixtures. Alternatively, play up the crisp feel of this color by pairing it with a bright white for a high contrast look.