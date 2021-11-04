William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance (WRRE), a family-owned real estate company in Florida and the Northeast, announced it has acquired Fenton & Lang, a luxury and family-owned brokerage with $300 million in 2020 production on Jupiter Island and Hobe Sound, Florida. Fenton & Lang’s two offices on the Treasure Coast, located 25 miles north of the Palm Beaches, will now operate under the WRRE luxury brand, marking WRRE’s entry into this market. Brother-and-sister duo and co-owners Adrian Reed and Lia Reed Bohannon have a long family history on Jupiter Island: The Reeds’ grandparents were integral in the preservation of the natural beauty and integrity of Jupiter Island, a barrier island nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, making it one of the most unique communities in the country.

“It is truly an honor to join forces with another family-owned firm that shares our commitment to reinvesting back into the community, compassionate family values and innovative business vision,” said William “Bill” Raveis, chairman and CEO of WRRE, in a statement. WRRE is projected to produce a record $20 billion in company sales for 2021, up 20% from 2020, according to the company.

“I was impressed with William Raveis Real Estate from the very first time I spoke with Bill,” said Adrian Reed in a statement. “As a family-owned and -run company, they make decisions like Lia and I do: we come together as a family, talk it through and make the best possible choices. We share a supportive culture, and we look forward to building on that within the Raveis footprint.”

“My sister and I grew up here and have a long connection to this unique and special island,” said Reed. “Our grandparents had the foresight, courage and conviction to protect the development and preserve the sanctity of the pristine shoreline by creating the Hobe Sound Wildlife Refuge in the 1950s. In doing so, they created a unique community: The lack of commercial buildings and development affects every island residence in a positive way. We are honored to extend their legacy and help buyers discover a private oasis for their families.”

