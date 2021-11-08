Realty ONE Group recently announced it hit its charitable goals for 2021, having planted more than 111,111 trees through its ONE World, ONE Tree program and impacted over 100,000 lives

The company tracks the hundreds of thousands of hours and donations given to national and local nonprofit organizations through its ONE Cares, 501(c) charity efforts.

“Our company attracts the most generous and most caring real estate professionals in the business who find endless ways to make an impact in their communities every day,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group, in a statement. “We’re so proud of the doors we’ve been able to open for so many amazing individuals and worthy organizations and now is the season to do even more.”

Among those organizations, the brokerage has contributed in 2021 to ONE Tree Planted, the Feeding America Network food banks, the Folded Flag Foundation, the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) and, most recently, the company gave more than $30,000 in goods and donations to Nashville-based Isaiah 117 House.

As the giving season kicks into high gear, Realty ONE Group offices and real estate professionals around the world are set to deliver pies, host toy drives in the offices and contribute in many other ways to help those less fortunate during the holidays.

