

When it comes to areas that come into contact with your food, you want to pay special attention to your cleaning tasks. Here are three simple ways to keep your kitchen cleaner, longer.

Do Small Cleaning Jobs Throughout the Day

Quickly wipe the counters with a clean cloth or sponge after every meal prep, place used dishes directly into the dishwasher and wipe down the microwave or stove after cooking.

These tasks only take a few minutes out of your day and allow you to spend less time in your kitchen cleaning later.

Replace or Ditch Your Sponge

To ensure a job well done, replace your sponges every 2-8 weeks. Or replace them entirely with a washable option.

Clean Those Forgotten Surfaces

To keep the heart of your home as germ-free as possible, tackle these often-forgotten areas:

• Trash cans

• Utensil drawers

• Kitchen mats