

Consider these luxury design upgrades as you reimagine your home theater.

Soundproof the Room

Sound quality is one of the most important aspects of a home theater. While watching, everyone in the room should hear a balanced sound.

Adjust the Lighting

Watching a movie with the lights off can significantly affect the movie-watching experience.

Hide the AV Equipment

These components can be installed in-wall and in-ceiling, or even behind the screen.

Have a Centralized Device

Eliminate the chaos of multiple remotes by centralizing the controls. You can either use a universal remote or your smartphone.

Equip the Room With Refreshments

Forget about unnecessary trips to the kitchen by installing a refreshments bar.

Remember the Design Details

You can incorporate bar stools, motorized reclining seats, large throw pillows and blankets, as well as floor cushions for the little ones.