Consider these luxury design upgrades as you reimagine your home theater.
Soundproof the Room
Sound quality is one of the most important aspects of a home theater. While watching, everyone in the room should hear a balanced sound.
Adjust the Lighting
Watching a movie with the lights off can significantly affect the movie-watching experience.
Hide the AV Equipment
These components can be installed in-wall and in-ceiling, or even behind the screen.
Have a Centralized Device
Eliminate the chaos of multiple remotes by centralizing the controls. You can either use a universal remote or your smartphone.
Equip the Room With Refreshments
Forget about unnecessary trips to the kitchen by installing a refreshments bar.
Remember the Design Details
You can incorporate bar stools, motorized reclining seats, large throw pillows and blankets, as well as floor cushions for the little ones.