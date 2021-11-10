

Everyone has an occasional lapse of memory, but with these tips, you can improve your short- and long-term memory no matter your age.

Eat More Greens

Eating one to two servings of leafy greens daily improves memory and cognitive ability.

Drink Lots of Water

Water can influence cognition, including concentration, alertness and short-term memory.

Add Turmeric and Black Pepper to Your Diet

The combination of turmeric and black pepper can help block the accumulation of plaques that cause memory loss.

Take a Multivitamin

B vitamins are important for memory and mental function. Add vitamins B6, B12 and folic acid to your daily intake.

Play Memory Games With Cards

Card games where you must find, memorize and match numbers or pictures are a great way to help sharpen memory.

Practice Alliteration

Make up a short alliterative phrase and repeat it to yourself every few hours. The practice of repeating them can help boost memory.