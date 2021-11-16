Leslie Rouda Smith was installed as 2022 president of the National Association of Realtors® during the 2021 REALTORS® Conference & Expo.

Rouda Smith was NAR’s 2021 president-elect and 2020 first vice president. A broker associate at Dave Perry-Miller & Associates in Dallas, Rouda Smith specializes in residential and ranch and country real estate alongside her husband, Brian, and their children, all of whom are REALTORS®.

She has been a REALTOR® for 36 years and has served on NAR’s Board of Directors since 2009, including several years on the Executive Committee. In 2017, Rouda Smith was NAR’s Region 10 vice president, representing Louisiana and Texas, while chairing the “Future of the Realtor® Party” presidential advisory group. In 2013, she served as vice president on NAR’s Leadership Team. Rouda Smith served as the 2016 chairman of the board for Texas Realtors® and was named its REALTOR® of the Year in 2018.

Kenny Parcell is the 2022 NAR president-elect. He has been a Realtor® for 24 years and is broker-owner of Equity Real Estate Utah. Parcell served as NAR’s vice president of Government Affairs in 2018 and as its 2016 vice president for Region 11, which encompasses Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Parcell was president of the Utah Association of Realtors® in 2011 and its 2013 REALTOR® of the Year. He also served as the REALTOR® Party RPAC Fundraising Liaison in 2017 and the REALTOR® Party Director in 2015.

Tracy Kasper is NAR’s 2022 first vice president. She has nearly three decades of real estate experience and is the broker-owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty in the Boise Valley. Kasper chaired NAR’s 50th Anniversary of RPAC Implementation Group in 2018. She was a member of the Future of the REALTOR® Party Presidential Advisory Group in 2017 and the RPAC State Fundraising Partnership Goal PAG in 2016. Kasper was president of the Idaho Association of Realtors® in 2016 and its REALTOR® of the Year that same year.

Nancy Lane is NAR’s 2022 treasurer. A REALTOR® for more than two decades, she is principal broker at Lane-Harkins Commercial Real Estate LLC in Flowood, Mississippi, specializing in commercial brokerage. Lane holds NAR’s Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, its At Home With Diversity® certification and has earned the association’s Commitment to Excellence endorsement. In 2016, Lane served as NAR Region 5 vice president, which covers Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. She has also chaired NAR’s Real Property Operations committee and its Commercial Economic Issues and Trends Forum. Lane was president of the Mississippi Association of REALTORS® in 2005, its REALTOR® of the Year in 2010 and inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2015.

Shannon King is NAR’s 2022 vice president of association affairs. She has been a REALTOR® since 2000 and is broker-owner of Island Living Homes, a boutique firm in Kailua on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. King is also vice president of NAR’s 2022 Executive Committee. King was an original member of NAR’s Young Professionals Network group, and as second chair helped YPN become a recognized committee.

Kaki Lybbert is NAR’s 2022 vice president of advocacy. A Realtor® for 27 years, Lybbert has been buying and selling real estate with Century 21 Judge Fite in Denton, Texas, since 1997. Kaki has served as chair of NAR’s RPAC Major Investor Council, Corporate Investor Council, and RPAC Fundraising Forum. She was the chair of the Texas Association of Realtors® in 2018.

Charlie Oppler is NAR’s 2022 immediate past president. A REALTOR® since 1981, he is the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, which operates 15 offices across northern and central New Jersey. Oppler was NAR’s 2021 president, 2020 president-elect and 2019 first vice president. As NAR’s 2021 president, he quarterbacked the association and industry through the global pandemic, and vigorously drove a renewed commitment to principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Oppler holds the At Home With Diversity® certification from NAR and has chaired both the Realtor® Party Coordinating and RPAC Trustees committees. He has also served as vice president on NAR’s Leadership Team in 2015 and as REALTOR® Party Director in 2017. Oppler was president of the New Jersey Association of Realtors® in 2004 and the following year represented New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania as NAR’s Region 2 vice president.

NAR’s 2022 regional vice presidents are:

Kimberly Allard, Braintree, Massachusetts. Region 1: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont;

Frank Jacovini, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Region 2: New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania;

Russ Boyce, Waldorf, Maryland. Region 3: Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia;

Brian Copeland, Nashville, Tennessee. Region 4: Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee;

Ryan Brashear, Augusta, Georgia. Region 5: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands;

Pete Kopf, Cincinnati, Ohio. Region 6: Michigan and Ohio;

Peter Sveum, Stoughton, Wisconsin. Region 7: Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin;

Bart Miller, Rapid City, South Dakota. Region 8: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota;

Brenda Oliver, Odessa, Missouri. Region 9: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma;

Logan Morris, Leesville, Louisiana. Region 10: Louisiana and Texas;

Rick Southwick, Ogden, Utah. Region 11: Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming;

Dale Chumbley, Camas, Washington. Region 12: Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington; and

Pat “Ziggy” Zicarelli, Tarzana, California. Region 13: California, Hawaii and Guam.

