Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has announced that Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Rhodes Realty, headquartered in Natchitoches, Louisiana, is the latest firm to join the brand. With seven offices and over 50 affiliated sales associates, the family-owned brokerage offers real estate services in residential, commercial, new construction, land development and rental properties across the state of Louisiana.

According to a release, brothers James and Justin Rhodes established the brokerage in Natchitoches in 2018 and have expanded the firm’s geographic footprint across the state. In 2010, they founded their own construction company, specializing in single-family homes, land subdivisions and development, and large government and commercial projects, the company noted. It was during this time that the pair met Rodrick McIntosh, a lifelong real estate professional, Natchitoches native and current broker of the firm.

“We are a company that prides itself on its ability to commit to the cause at hand,” said Justin Rhodes, owner and operator of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Rhodes Realty. “Our affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is no exception to this rule. We are so excited to work alongside an international brand that shares our family-first philosophy and has a company culture that so closely reflects our own.”

The company says as Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate’s lead broker, McIntosh plans to utilize the brand’s recognition and marketing assets to increase awareness and grow their existing affiliated agents’ business. He also plans to utilize these assets to strengthen the firm’s presence in some of Louisiana’s largest markets, as well as to eventually pursue future growth opportunities in Mississippi and Eastern Texas, the company stated.

For more information about Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.