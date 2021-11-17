Whether you’re an expert skier or you’re looking for an investment property, there is no question that skiing is a lifestyle. Ski town real estate has unique features, from ski-in, ski-out properties to condos that boast both mountain and city views to secluded mountain estates. If you’re ready to invest in a ski home to enjoy this winter, read on to find out what you should look for in your new property.

Location

Before looking for a ski home, you’ll need to decide if you want to live surrounded by the energy and fast pace of a ski resort, or if you prefer a more private and secluded setting. Ski resort real estate provides the conveniences of being in the mix of resort life, while mountain homes are set apart from the crowds and have immediate access to fresh powder.

Ski-In, Ski-Out Access

Having direct access to the slopes is the ultimate ski home feature and is often the most sought-after type of property. Imagine waking up, strapping on your skis and being right on the slopes, eliminating the need for cars, walking in your ski boots and bypassing some ski lifts. Then, at the end of a long day on the slopes, all you have to do is ski right up to your front door.

At-Home Spa

At the end of a long day of wind, sun and strenuous physical activity, relaxing in a hot tub or sauna is necessary. Additional at-home spa features that will help pamper your sore muscles after an exhausting day skiing might include a massage room, saltwater pool or a heated yoga studio to stretch your sore muscles.

Home Entertainment

After a strenuous day skiing, venturing out on the town is the last thing that may be on your mind. Bringing the entertainment to your home is a perfect compromise for your après plans. A home cinema allows you and your guests to catch a flick on the big screen without ever leaving the house and a fully stocked bar will enable you to pour yourself a cocktail, or even hire a bartender to help your guests get into a festive mood.

Wine Cellar

A mountain chalet isn’t complete without a well-stocked wine cellar. A temperature-controlled cellar will keep your favorite varieties chilled and ready to uncork after a day spent on the slopes. In addition, a tasting room within the wine cellar will create an experience as you enjoy those first sips.

Heated Ski Room

Having a designated warm, dry and organized location to store your boots, gear and skis should be required in every ski home. This space will ensure your ski gear dries in time to use it the following day and to streamline the chaos that a plethora of hats, gloves and ski gear can bring.

Whether this is your first ski home purchase or you’re looking to upgrade your existing ski house, having a shortlist of must-have amenities will make your search easier.