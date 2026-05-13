Lofty has announced a new native integration with Canva designed to help real estate agents streamline marketing workflows and reduce content distribution bottlenecks.

Now available through the Canva App Marketplace, the integration allows agents to pull live listing photos, property details and agent profile information directly into Canva designs, then export completed assets back into Lofty for distribution through Smart Plans, Social Studio and direct text messaging campaigns.

According to the company, the integration creates a more seamless workflow by allowing agents to continue using a design platform they already rely on while keeping marketing content connected to Lofty’s broader platform for tracking, optimization and lead conversion.

Canva has become one of the most widely used design tools among real estate professionals because it enables users to create social media graphics and marketing materials without advanced design expertise. Lofty said the integration was among the company’s most requested features, generating nearly 250 customer support requests over the past year.

Agents can access the integration by installing the Lofty app directly from the Canva App Marketplace and signing in using their existing Lofty credentials. The integration is available to all Canva users, including those using Canva’s free plan, and follows the same listing access permissions already configured within Lofty, including office and team inventory permissions.

“Real estate agents have built their workflows around tools they trust and Canva is one of the biggest. Rather than asking agents to abandon what works, we built a bridge,” said Henry Li, chief technology officer at Lofty. “By bringing Lofty’s live data directly into the Canva design experience and then routing finished content back into our platform, we can eliminate friction between critical tools, meet people where they are, and ensure all roads lead back to a single platform for distribution, tracking and optimization.”

The Canva integration is the latest addition to Lofty’s growing network of third-party integrations, which now includes more than 70 connected tools and platforms. The company said the release also supports its broader Agentic AI Operating System strategy, which is focused on reducing friction throughout the agent workflow, from lead generation and nurturing to marketing execution and transaction management.

For more information, visit Lofty.com.