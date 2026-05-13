Forbes Global Properties has officially launched in the United Kingdom, expanding the network’s presence in one of the world’s most prominent luxury real estate markets.

Led by Martin Bikhit, a real estate executive with more than 30 years of industry experience, UK Forbes Global Properties will operate nationwide as the brand’s exclusive U.K. affiliate, specializing in prime and super-prime residential properties.

According to the company, the brokerage will focus on London properties priced above £10 million and homes priced above £5 million throughout the rest of the UK. The firm will represent a curated portfolio of luxury residences, including Central London townhouses and apartments, country estates and trophy assets across the country.

UK Forbes Global Properties will work alongside Bikhit’s existing agencies, Kay & Co and Marler & Marler combining local market expertise with the global reach of the Forbes brand. Kay & Co specializes in prime London sales and lettings across neighborhoods including Marylebone, Mayfair and the West End, while Marler & Marler brings longstanding experience throughout Kensington, Chelsea, Knightsbridge and Belgravia.

“The United Kingdom is one of the most important destinations for the world’s most discerning buyers,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “We are delighted to welcome UK Forbes Global Properties. Their experience and relationship-first approach on behalf of our clientele make them a natural fit.

Martin Bikhit, founder & CEO of UK Forbes Global Properties, said the launch comes at a pivotal time for the luxury sector.

“We are very pleased to launch Forbes Global Properties in the UK,” said Bikhit. “We see this as an opportune time to combine the credibility and global status of the Forbes brand with the UK team’s market expertise, to enable our clients to succeed within a highly specialised strata of the market.”

He added that the partnership combines the international visibility of the Forbes brand with the localized expertise tailored to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth buyers.

“The high net worth and ultra-high net worth buyers are drawn into the market by what they see, and where they see it. Through Forbes Global Properties, property is presented within a broader editorial environment, reaching an international audience that is informed, engaged and often inaccessible through conventional channels.”

For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.