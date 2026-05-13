Here, RISMedia CEO John Featherston talks about the continuing shifts, trends and battles ongoing in the industry, highlighted in three must-read stories:
– Howard Hanna CEO Hoby Hanna’s outspoken op-ed on MLS governance
– A data-ownership-driven partnership between HomeServices and Cotality
– Zillow’s new lawsuit against Compass and MRED alleging ‘conspiracy’ to hoard listings.
“Whether you’re a brokerage owner, a sales professional, an MLS executive working in our industry, these positions are thought-provoking and deserve your attention,” Featherston said.