Here, RISMedia CEO John Featherston talks about the continuing shifts, trends and battles ongoing in the industry, highlighted in three must-read stories:



– Howard Hanna CEO Hoby Hanna’s outspoken op-ed on MLS governance

– A data-ownership-driven partnership between HomeServices and Cotality

– Zillow’s new lawsuit against Compass and MRED alleging ‘conspiracy’ to hoard listings.

“Whether you’re a brokerage owner, a sales professional, an MLS executive working in our industry, these positions are thought-provoking and deserve your attention,” Featherston said.