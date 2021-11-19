Fathom Holdings Inc., a tech-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, has announced a proposed primary and secondary offering of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

Fathom also expects to grant to the underwriters of the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the underwritten public offering on the same terms and conditions, the company stated. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Roth Capital Partners and Stephens Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, with D.A. Davidson & Co. acting as co-manager, according to the company.

For more information, visit FathomInc.com.