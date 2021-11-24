Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®, recently announced the early acceptance of three companies as part of the 2022 REACH Australia program. REACH Australia is a scale-up program that helps propel technology companies throughout the real estate, finance, banking, home services and insurance industries in Australia and Southeast Asia.

The companies chosen for early acceptance to the 2022 REACH Australia program are as follows:

Futurerent: A simple, fast and loan-free alternative to empower property investors with future rental income

Home Live: A live, interactive media platform that helps real estate agents virtually connect with clients via a purpose-built, live streaming infrastructure

Real Estate Doc: An intelligent document management system empowering real estate professionals to manage their business and transact deals with unparalleled ease and convenience

“The early announcement of these three companies selected ahead of the 2022 program demonstrates the caliber of technology that REACH supports across the financial tech, legal tech and marketing tech industries,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures, in a statement. “We’ve seen great things come from REACH Australia over the past two years. These new entrants will be joining companies that have demonstrated immense value for the real estate ecosystem across Australia and Southeast Asia.”

Notably, the 2021 graduating cohort, comprising six property technology solutions, secured more than twice the number of pilots and partnerships within the real estate community when compared to 2020. Other successes from the REACH Australia portfolio included Openn Negotiation listing on the Australia Stock Exchange as well as substantial acquisitions and funding rounds by Soho and Propic.

“We believe a major component of the success of the 2021 program is a result of border restrictions and lockdowns in much of APAC, which resulted in the property sector prioritizing and fast-tracking adoption of tech to facilitate remote work,” said Shelli Trung, managing partner, REACH Australia, in a statement. “We are extremely happy with the many successes of our 2021 REACH Australia portfolio as we continue to be a leader in scaling the top new technology platforms within and beyond the real estate sector. I’m excited about what the future holds for 2022.”

REACH Australia expects to unveil the remaining participants for the REACH Australia 2022 cohort in early February. The program will offer its incoming cohort a robust curriculum consisting of education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace.

For more information, please visit www.narreach.com/australia.