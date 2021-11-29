Nobody needs to tell you that prices on just about everything are on the rise – and with the cold weather season upon us, it’s a good time to consider the best ways to keep energy bills under control. The U.S. Energy Information Administration provides timely tips to help you do that.

Get a Furnace Tune-Up – Heating your home is typically your largest energy expense. Have a furnace pro check your system to ensure it is operating efficiently. They will clean and test your heating equipment, inspect for corrosion or parts that need replacement—and remind you how often to change your furnace filter to keep it operating efficiently.

Get a Utility Check-Up – Free home energy audits by your utility company are available to homeowners. They can identify issues that affect energy usage, such as leaky faucets, gaps and cracks, inefficient light bulbs and older shower heads.

Seal the Gaps – All the tiny cracks and gaps in a typical home can cause the same loss of energy and comfort as leaving a window open year-round. Use caulk or weatherstripping around doors and window frames, and make sure your walls, attic, basement and crawl spaces are insulated.

Re-Think the Temperature – You can save up to three percent on your bill for each degree you lower your thermostat. Try reducing the temperature one degree every few days to find a level you’re comfortable with.

Reset the Hot Water Heater – In many homes, it’s the second-largest use of energy. Setting your water heater to about 120 degrees will yield about 10% in savings on your energy bills.

Run Full Loads Only – Running the dishwasher or washing machine only with a full load will cut down on energy use, and u se the cold setting on your washing machine. It’s just as effective as warm water with today’s detergents.