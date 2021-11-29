With much of the world opening up these days, more Americans are making plans to travel. If a little globe-trotting is in your future, consumer advocates suggest a few travel hacks that can help you save money.

Search Flights Incognito – To find the lowest price on airfare, clear your web browser cache, especially if you are checking prices multiple times. Some airline websites track your browsing history and will show repeat visitors a different/higher price to cause FOMO (fear of missing out).

Credit Card Points – Of all the ways to get cheap flights and other travel deals, using loyalty credit card points can be the best way to save.

Use Flash Sites – V isit ‘flash sites’ such as Groupon Getaways or Scott’s Cheap Flights. If you are flexible with your dates and book well in advance, you could save 40% or more on flights alone.

Travel Off-Season – If you can do so, you’ll find major discounts on flights and hotels domestically as well as abroad.

Be Flexible – If possible, fly on a Thursday instead of a Friday. It could save you big bucks, as will staying at hotels mid-week versus the weekend.

Book a Bundle – A good way to save money on travel is to book your adventure in a bundle or packaged deal. This can sometimes eliminate the taxes and fees that come with individual bookings and often include perks such as free room upgrades, restaurant deals and other discounts.

Buy Local Sim Cards – Roaming charges for your mobile phone can add up quickly. Instead of buying a package from your provider, consider getting a local sim card wherever you travel, especially internationally.