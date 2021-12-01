Journaling is a relaxing and rewarding practice that can oftentimes be therapeutic. It is also a wonderful way to catalogue and recognize your growth through different stages of your life. Unfortunately, the concept of moving the beautiful swirling ocean of thoughts from your head onto the page can easily become overwhelming.

Find a Journal You Like

Journals come in all shapes, sizes and colors. You should have one that you’re excited to fill! Find a journal that fits what you’re looking for. Do you want something small and discreet or something with plenty of space? Should your pages be lined or blank? How durable do you want your cover to be? Check bookstores, online stores and office supplies stores for a full range of designs and formats.

Keep It Where You Can See It

It’s easy to forget about a new practice when it’s in the primary stages of becoming a habit. Placing your journal somewhere where you are sure to see it will help to remind you to jot down a few thoughts before your day comes to an end. Set your journal on your bedside table-—or even under your comforter so that it’s out of view of others—to give yourself a visual reminder each day.

Prompts

Write a list of prompts on the front page of your journal that you can refer to on days you’re feeling particularly stumped. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:

Tell a story about something funny that happened today.

What interactions did you have with others today that added value to your life? Did any interactions take away?

Was there something that happened during the day that you wish would have happened differently? Why?

What are you grateful for today?

Get Artsy

Journaling does not always require words. When you can’t quite articulate what you’re feeling by writing it, let yourself explore your artistic side. Doodle, sketch, make a word map. Journaling is an intimate and personal experience. You get to choose how you practice it.

Remember, Nobody Can Read it Except You

It’s easy to put pressure on yourself to make each journal entry a beautifully-written essay chalked full of perfect grammar and profound epiphanies. This is an entirely unrealistic and unnecessary expectation to place on yourself. Feel comfortable being sloppy, honest and open because nobody else will ever read your journal unless given permission.