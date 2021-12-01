It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Lights are appearing on houses throughout the neighborhood. “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” are ringing through the radio. Your kiddos are overwhelmed with excitement for the most magical day of the year. Inspire holiday spirit in your family with these simple, low mess crafts that can double as fantastically festive decorations for your tree.

Beaded Candy Cane

What You’ll Need:

Red and white pipe cleaners

Red and white tri-beads

Ribbon

Let’s Get Crafting!

Step 1: Fold one end of the pipe cleaner up so the beads do not fall off. Alternating between white and red, string the beads onto the pipe cleaner.

Step 2: Once you’ve covered the entire pipe cleaner, fold the other end to ensure that the beads stay in place.

Step 3: Bend the tip of the pipe cleaner into a candy cane shape. Double knot the ribbon around the peak of the candy cane curve. Create a loop and tie it off to easily hang the ornament on the tree.

Add a Little Twist

What You’ll Need:

Red and white pipe cleaners

Red and white pony beads

Ribbon

Let’s Get Crafting!

Step 1: Fold one end of each pipe cleaner to secure the beads. String the white beads onto the white pipe cleaner and the red beads onto the red pipe cleaner.

Step 2: Once the pipe cleaners are fully covered in beads, twist the end of the white pipe cleaner and the end of the red pipe cleaner together. Fold them up to get rid of the tail at the end of the ornament.

Step 3: Twist the beaded pipe cleaners together. Unfold the tip of the pipe cleaners and secure them to one another. Fold the tail in.

Step 4: Bend the tip of the ornament into a candy cane shape. Double knot the ribbon around the peak of the candy cane curve. Create a loop and tie it off to easily hang the ornament on the tree.