Sugar cookies, gingerbread men and almond bark often commandeer the snack table at most parties throughout the holiday season. While all of these tasty treats are wonderful classics, sometimes it’s nice to switch it up and go above and beyond to bring some sweetness to the holiday season.

This peppermint sandwich cookie recipe perfectly captures the special seasonal peppermint spice and pairs it perfectly with gooey, chocolate deliciousness

Yield: 10-12 cookie sandwiches

Total Time: approximately 45 mins

Oven Temperature: 375°F

Ingredients:

¾ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

¼ cup (or half a stick) of butter

½ cup sugar

1 egg

¾ cup all purpose flour

¼ cup crushed peppermint candy (either 2 candy canes or 8-10 peppermint hard candies)

¼ cup white chocolate chips

10-12 wrapped peppermint patty candies

Let’s Get Baking!

Step 1: Melt the chocolate.

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place the chocolate chips and butter in a small, microwaveable bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds. Remove from the microwave and stir. Repeat until the chocolate is completely smooth and melted. Be sure to fully stir the chocolate chip mixture each time so it doesn’t burn.

Step 2: Combine ingredients.

In a large mixing bowl, combine chocolate mixture, sugar and egg. Mix until well combined. Slowly incorporate flour. Mix until just combined

Step 3: Prepare the cookies.

Place approximately 20 tbsp size scoops of dough on a baking sheet about an inch away from one another. Make sure you make an even number of cookies so you can properly combine them to make sandwiches. Flatten and shape the dough. Place in the oven and bake for 9-10 minutes or until the edges are set.

Step 4: Prepare the extras.

While your cookies are baking, place the peppermint candies into a plastic bag and crush them until they are a coarse consistency. Set them aside. Next, unwrap your peppermint patty candies and set them aside. Finally—about 2 minutes before your cookies are finished baking—place the white chocolate chips in a small, microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds. Remove from the microwave and stir. Repeat until the chocolate is smooth and melted.

Step 5: Finish them off!

Remove the cookies from the oven. While they are cooling, drizzle white chocolate over half of the cookies. Immediately sprinkle with the crushed peppermint candies. Flip the other, untopped half of the cookies over. Place a peppermint patty on top. Close the sandwich by placing a garnished cookie on top and gently squishing the patty between. Serve and enjoy!