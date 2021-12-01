We all know and cherish the holiday tradition of leaving milk and cookies out for Old Saint Nick on Christmas Eve. But what about his flying furry companions?

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Rudolph and the rest of the trusty bunch must be exhausted after a long night of pulling Santa’s sleigh to houses all over the world. They deserve a little snack and a lot of appreciation for all of their hard work!

Treat the couriers of Christmas to a fun treat with this easy activity that doubles as a cute gift for your kiddos and their friends.

What You’ll Need

3-4 tbsp raw uncooked oats

1-2 tbsp colorful sugar sprinkles (preferably red or green to stay in the holiday spirit)

A small pouch for storage

Ribbon

Simply pour each component into the small pouch, seal it and shake it up! Once your reindeer food is combined, tie the bag off with a ribbon. If you’d like to add an extra special touch, print out the following holiday poem to attach to the bag:

Sprinkle this atop the snow

So the reindeer know where to go

To get your gifts delivered right

And take a break from their long night

After the cookies have been set, and before you tuck the kids into bed for the night, head outside and sprinkle your creation all over the lawn. The ingredients are safe for birds and other critters to nibble on.

Give these goodie bags to your kiddos or hand them out at the class Christmas party for a fun, easy holiday gift. Reindeer food is a fun, unique tradition to celebrate the season and cherish the magic of Christmas with your little ones.