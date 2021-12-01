Need a simple cookie recipe for the holidays? Look no further! These classic cookies require minimal ingredients and minimal baking expertise. They’re a fun and easy way to get your family involved in preparing for the most wonderful time of the year. Gift them to friends and family or leave them out for Old Saint Nick. Afterall, he has a big appetite and they are his favorite.

Yield: 6-7 dozen cookies

Total Time: approximately 30 mins

Oven Temperature: 375°F

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups (or 3 sticks) butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

3 ½ cups flour

Optional : colorful sugar sprinkles

Let’s Get Baking!

Step 1: Cream the butter.

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Combine sugar and softened butter in a large mixing bowl. Using an electric mixer, mix on medium speed until well combined, being sure to scrape the sides of the bowl as you go. The mixture should be creamy and pale yellow in color.

Step 2: Add the wet ingredients.

Add egg and vanilla. Mix on medium speed until fully combined.

Step 3: Add the flour.

Slowly incorporate the flour. Add flour in approximately ⅓-½ cup portions, being sure to fully mix between each addition. Be sure to scrape the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula to ensure the dough is fully combined.

Step 4: Shape your cookies.

Select the shape you will use and put it into your cookie press. Scoop the dough into the cookie press. Place the cookies onto a baking sheet about 1 in apart from each other. Sprinkle with holiday-colored sprinkles for a festive touch!

Step 5: Bake your cookies.

Place the cookies in the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are light golden brown. Let cool and enjoy!