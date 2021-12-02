The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) will be hosting its Real Estate Forecast Summit: The Year Ahead on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET, taking a look at the economy and residential and commercial real estate markets.

During this free, two-hour webinar, NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun will be joined by speakers across several industry organizations, think tanks and universities.

Their review of 2021 and a look ahead into 2022 will cover:

Economic Outlook

Housing Market Outlook

Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers

Home Buyer Preferences, Demographics, and Challenges

Commercial Market Outlook

You can register for the webinar here.