There are plenty of ways you can make pursuing your fitness goals more fun. These reward ideas are perfect for everyone striving to get healthier.

Athletic Shoes

A good pair of athletic shoes can help you get the most of your workout while preventing injury. Buy new shoes that will support your training goals.

Massage Gun

If foam rolling is helpful to you after a strenuous workout, this reward is for you. This item can be a splurge, but you won’t regret saving up for it.

New Workout Accessories

Accessories can be the perfect option for an inexpensive reward. Water bottles, bands or a jump rope can all make your next workout more exciting.

Boutique Class Pass

Reward yourself with a little change-up from your normal fitness routine. Boutique classes can be a great way to break up a monotonous fitness routine.