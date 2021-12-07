Ready to cut the clutter, but don’t know where to start? Consider donating or recycling these five types of items.

Mysterious Electrical Cords

Technology ages quickly. If you have cords that have been tangled up in the back of your closet for years, it’s time to say goodbye.

Old Glasses

Outdated prescription? Consider donating them. If your eyes have changed, your old glasses won’t serve you well anyway.

Unwatched Movies

If your DVDs are collecting dust, it may be time to donate them. With streaming, your digital copies are likely higher quality anyway.

Board Games You Never Play

Don’t keep old board games simply because you wish that you had time to play them. Donate them so that you can better utilize this space.

Extra Pens

Throw away any pens that are not working. There’s nothing worse than trying jot down a quick note only to find that your pen has no ink.