Keeping your bedroom romantic and relaxing can make it an oasis at the end of a hard day. Here are five design tips for a romantic and inviting bedroom.

Keep Clutter at Bay

There’s nothing romantic about clutter. Keep your space romantic and airy by eliminating excess items and curating those you have on display.

Consider the Lighting

Layered lighting, like floor lamps, wall sconces and overhead fixtures will ensure that you have an option for reading, movie-watching and romantic evenings.

Opt for Moody Neutrals

Grays, blues and even dark purple can have a big impact. Balance your dark hue with bright creams or whites.

Add Layers and Texture

Bump up the romance by adding cozy shag rugs and warm blankets. Pillows can also add to the comfort and welcoming atmosphere.

Don’t Forget Your Nose

A scented candle, an aroma diffuser or incense can keep your bedroom smelling fresh and inviting year-round.