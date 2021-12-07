A fresh coat of paint can transform a bathroom. These colors are the ideal choices to freshen up this space.

Light Gray

Add a little warmth while keeping it neutral with a light gray. This is the perfect color for anyone who quickly tires of their decor.

Eggplant

Opt for a very modern and bold color scheme. Pair your eggplant with light cream or light gray to keep the eggplant hue the star of the show.

Green

When used as an accent color through color blocking and paired with indoor foliage, green can give your bathroom a refreshing atmosphere.

Dusty Mauve or Lilac

Opt for a shade with more neutral undertones or a deeper mauve to offer more of the calming quality this color evokes.

Navy

Give your bathroom a sense of luxury by pairing navy with charcoal grays or play up the crisp feel of this color by pairing it with a bright white.