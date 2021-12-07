If you’ve found that you’d love to read more books, but have yet to get around to it, these ideas may give you the jumpstart you need.

Book Swap

Join a book-swap group where you can share your past reads and get new ones for free or at a reduced price.

Audiobooks

Audiobooks can be the perfect way to enjoy all the books on your to-be-read list while you are conducting your normal daily activities.

“Little Free Libraries”

These mailbox-like, book-sharing boxes provide a free venue for anyone to exchange a book for another of their choosing.

Library Card

Your local library has plenty of books, plus you can access ebooks and audiobooks with your library card.

Book Club

Start a book club or begin a reading challenge with friends. Encourage each other to read and share insight or recommendations