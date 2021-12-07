The winter season brings with it the simple cold, leaving many people with a few days of runny nose, a cough or a fever.

Here are five simple and soothing ways to fend off the simple cold and ease the symptoms if it finds you.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of fluids is important. Make your water more inviting with lemon slices, mint or berries.

Wash Your Hands

Lather hands for 20 seconds with warm water, and when that’s not possible, use sanitizer.

Get Plenty of Vitamin D

The D vitamin helps to ward off illness. Take a vitamin D tablet daily and/or choose more D-rich foods.

Drink Tea

Tea, especially green tea, is known to offer immune-boosting antioxidants, and the steam can help keep your nasal air passages clear.

Try Honey

Honey can be used as a healing agent. Try some in your tea or soothe your scratchy throat with some honey right off the spoon.