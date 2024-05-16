As people age, they naturally begin to lose muscle mass. That process, called sarcopenia, can impact quality of life and increase the risk of osteoporosis, falls and injuries. Fortunately, you can build muscle mass at any age and maintain it as you get older.

How a Loss of Muscle Mass Can Affect Your Life

If you lose muscle, you might begin to struggle with activities that used to be easy, such as carrying laundry or working in the yard. A loss of muscle mass can also affect your balance and make it harder to walk up and down stairs.

When activities are more difficult than they were in the past, you might begin to avoid them and adopt a more sedentary lifestyle. That can lead to further muscle loss, which can make daily life even more challenging.

If you get hurt, you might have to spend time in the hospital or complete physical therapy. After you recover, you might avoid exercising because you fear that you might fall and get injured again. A lack of physical activity can make you more susceptible to another injury.

How to Build and Maintain Muscle

Regular exercise can help you avoid these scenarios and remain healthy and active as you get older. It’s never too late to adopt an exercise regimen and improve your health. You don’t have to work out for large blocks of time, but you do have to be consistent. Commit to exercising two to three days per week. Your workouts should be challenging, but realistic. Trying to do too much, too fast can make you feel discouraged and possibly cause you to get injured.

You can do bodyweight exercises, such as squats and pushups, or use a weight machine, dumbbells, kettlebells or resistance bands to build muscle and improve your balance. You can keep things simple at first and incorporate different exercises and heavier weights as your strength and overall fitness improve.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Exercise alone won’t be enough to help you build and maintain muscle. What you eat is also important. Make sure that your diet includes plenty of protein. Consume healthy carbohydrates, such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables, to give your body the energy it needs.

Get Help From Professionals

Before you get started, consult your doctor. Discuss any health concerns and ask for advice on how to begin an exercise program and improve your diet.

You might enjoy the social support of group classes, or you might prefer one-on-one sessions with a personal trainer. Either way, a professional can demonstrate how to perform exercises correctly and show you how to modify techniques if necessary to prevent injuries. A personal trainer can create a fitness program tailored to your specific needs and goals.