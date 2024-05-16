If you’re planning to have a home built from scratch, you have the freedom to decide which kinds of windows to install. Selecting the right windows for the living room is particularly important since that will be one of the areas your family will use the most. Here are some tips to guide you.

Figure Out How Much Light You Want to Let In

Natural light can brighten a room, make it feel more inviting and reduce your need for artificial lighting. Too much sunlight, however, can make a room unbearably hot. If you want to let in a lot of light, a picture window can be ideal. It’s a large window designed to maximize light exposure and let people enjoy a picturesque view of the surrounding landscape.

Decide If Ventilation Is Important

A drawback of a picture window is that it can’t be opened. If you want to enjoy both sunlight and fresh air, you’ll be better off with a bay or bow window. A bay window has three parts: a picture window in the center and a window that can be opened and closed, typically a casement or double-hung window, on either side. A bay window has an angular design.

A bow window is similar to a bay window, but a bow window consists of four or more windows. Some or all of them might be operable. A bow window has a curved design. Bay and bow windows protrude from a house into the yard and provide additional interior space that can be used for seating or storage. Since both styles take up a significant amount of space, they work well in large living rooms but can look out of place in smaller rooms.

If you want to ventilate your living room, but you don’t have enough space for a bay or bow window, consider installing one or more casement windows. By turning a hand crank, you’ll be able to open the windows outward and let in fresh air.

Think About Maintenance

Many homeowners dread cleaning windows, but it’s a necessary chore. Double-hung windows are easy to clean since both sashes move. Casement windows can be challenging to clean since they open outward. Picture windows don’t open at all. To clean the exterior, you’ll have to go outside and possibly climb on a ladder.

Talk to Your Architect

Think about your priorities when it comes to living room windows, as well as your custom house’s architectural design. Some window types are ideal for a modern house but would look out of place in a home with a more traditional style, and vice versa. Your architect can help you select windows that suit your goals and your home’s design.