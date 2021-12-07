Poor sleepers have heard dozens of suggestions for getting the best night’s zzz’s. Plants produce negative ions, like those present in waterfalls and after rainstorms, which have a tendency to act as air purifiers. Adding one of these houseplants to your sleeping space may help you get a better night’s sleep.

Jasmine, Gardenia or Lavender

Lovely and colorful, these plants require at least some sunlight and regular, if infrequent, watering.

Spider Plant

The spider plant is among the easiest of all hanging or trailing houseplants to grow. It requires little water and does well in low light.

Golden Pothos

This vine-like plant is low maintenance, thriving in low light and needing water only when the soil is dry.

Snake Plant

This plant requires only indirect sunlight and little water. In fact, you can leave it for weeks at a time and it will still look great.