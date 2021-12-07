Every home requires day-to-day maintenance tasks. Here are a few minor home investments that will keep your home in shape and save you money down the road.

Change Your Filters

Dirty filters restrict the airflow through the HVAC system and cause a serious strain on the furnace. Have the HVAC system serviced annually.

Drain the Hot Water Tank

Mineral deposits and sediment buildup in the tank eat away at the heating element. Drain your tank at least once a year to get rid of sediment buildup.

Vacuum Fridge Coils

The condenser coils take the heat out of the fridge’s interior in order to keep things cool. Vacuum the coils once or twice a year.

Clean Your Gutters

Clogged gutters lead to spillage and puddling around your foundation, which can cause foundation leaks. Gutters should be cleaned out every spring and fall.