When you welcome a new pet into your home, it is important to be aware that, just like humans, pets may need to visit the doctor, too. From annual shots and vaccines to emergency visits, bills from your veterinarian can add up just like your own bills from your doctor. However, you don’t want to avoid bringing your pet to the vet just because it can be costly. Thankfully, there are a few ways you can save money on your next visit, care for your pet and stay on a budget-conscious track.

Regular Check-Ups

Just like your annual physical at your doctor’s office or your regular oil changes on your car, taking your pet to the veterinarian regularly will not only keep them healthy, but catch a medical problem that needs attention before it becomes too advanced and costly to treat. Schedule visits in advance for vaccinations and be sure to make and attend all of your appointments to avoid any additional fees.

Community Services

Local veterinarian schools, animal shelters and clinics offer plenty of free services for your pets, including spay and neutering appointments. Be sure to check your local papers and message boards to find out about any upcoming events. If you do choose to attend one of these community locations for any services, be sure to keep the records and share them with your regular vet.

Insurance and Payment Plans

Pet insurance can greatly help reduce costs at the vet, especially for an animal with a chronic medical condition who needs multiple treatments or medications. Consider adding this to your existing insurance coverage to bundle and save, or check if your employer offers it in your benefits package. Also, many veterinarians offer payment plans, which allow you to pay for services or procedures in monthly installments. At the end of the day, your vet doesn’t want your pet to suffer, so be sure to ask them about any payment plan schedules they may offer so that your personal financial situation won’t negatively affect their health.

Discounts Available

In addition to payment plans, many offices offer different types of discounts. From military discounts and senior discounts to off-brand medications at a lower cost, simply talk to your vet to see what they may have to offer. Telehealth visits are also available for pets, which can often be cheaper than in-person visits. There also may be certain months where discounts are offered, such as Heartworm Awareness Month in April, where you may find discounts on medications and treatments.