Is your kitchen in need of a refresh? Instead of dropping thousands of dollars on a full kitchen remodel, a fresh coat of paint on your cabinets can transform this space and make you feel like you’ve just stepped into a brand new kitchen. But before you break out the paintbrush and a pop of color, you need to be prepared. Here are five tips you should follow before you take on this DIY painting project.

Remove the Doors and Hardware

Though it can be tempting to paint directly on the cabinets—don’t. Taking the doors off is an essential first step for ensuring the best results. If you do not remove the doors, you may paint a cabinet shut, miss spots behind the doors and end up with an overall messy final product. This will also help to avoid dripping, which can cause a huge mess.

Once the doors are removed, be sure to take off any and all hardware, including door and drawer pulls, plus any hinges on the doors and cabinets. Be sure to label them as you take them off so that once you are finished painting, everything ends up in the right place.

Don’t Skip the Prep Work

Almost every painting project, no matter how big or small, requires some prep work. This is a step you definitely don’t want to skip. Painting your kitchen cabinets is a time-consuming process, and if it isn’t done right from the start, it may end up looking worse than what you had before.

Before you start painting, most cabinets require a sanding to the surface, as well as filling in cracks with wood filler—be sure to let this dry! Once sanded and evened out, wipe down with a damp cloth to remove dust and debris. If this isn’t removed before priming and painting, it may ruin the final finish.

Primer is Important

When it comes to painting projects, especially in the home, primer is an important step for long-lasting, high-quality results. Primer will allow the paint, no matter what color or shade you choose, to shine. It will also help the paint stick to the surface. Be aware of the material you are painting and the type of paint you plan to use to be sure you get the right type of primer.

Many older cabinets are typically painted with oil paint, and if you choose a latex paint for your finish, it may end up peeling off, meaning you will have to re-paint after a short period of time. Talk to your local hardware store to figure out which primer will be best for your project.

Apply Thick Layers of Paint

In any kitchen, all surfaces should be durable, including your cabinets. They should be able to survive daily use and be easy to clean in case of spills, splashes and sticky fingers. When painting, start with one thin coat of paint. The best way to tackle this project will be to paint on multiple layers of paint, creating a thick, even coating. This will also help avoid chipping, which may be a result of one thick, uneven coat.

As mentioned, this project will be time consuming. Before adding each next coat of paint, you want to be sure that the previous coat is completely dry. This will require a lot of patience, but it will pay off in the end if done correctly.

Allow Your Cabinets to Dry Completely

Speaking of completely dry, this step is vital to finish off this undertaking. Though your cabinets may be dry to the touch within a few hours, the curing process can take up to three days. If you do not take the time to let the paint cure into a hard, durable surface, you may experience chips and marks.

Wait at least 48-72 hours before reattaching hardware to the doors and drawers. Wait the same amount of time before you attach the doors back onto the cabinets, as well. For the first week, be aware of how hard you close them and avoid scraping, as they are still susceptible to damage.