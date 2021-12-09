This holiday season, ditch the toys, clothes and other expected (or boring) gifts. The holiday season is the time for giving and showing your loved ones just how much you care. Sentimental gifts usually come from more meaningful and thoughtful places, so this year, celebrate your family and loved ones, and their interests, with these five gift ideas.

For the Chef: Family Recipe Book

If you have a family member that is known for cooking up the most delicious meals and baking the best desserts, why not share family recipes? Whether they are new recipes or passed down from generation to generation, the chef or baker in your family will truly appreciate this heartfelt gift. Have other family members add notes within the cookbook for tips, tricks and even personal favorites.

For the Photographer: Digital Photo Frame

If you have a shutterbug in the family, a frame is a great gift to display their work. But a digital frame can be even better. With a digital frame, they can display more than just one photo, which is even better! Most digital frames are bluetooth enabled, so they can send new photos directly to the frame, allowing the photos to rotate so they can enjoy all of their memories, whether from a trip, family holiday and any other beautiful moments they have captured.

For the Writer: Personalized Stationery Kit

Writers these days may find it more convenient to type on their laptops, but some nice, thick paper and a beautiful pen can be a great break from all of that screen time. A thoughtful way to boost their creativity is with a stationary kit, filled with beautiful paper featuring a pretty design and even personalized with their name. Choose from notebooks, journals and cards—whatever you think they will enjoy sending or displaying all year round!

For the Host: Personalized Charcuterie Board

Every family has at least one person who loves to host a good dinner party. But, they likely have all the serving dishes, utensils and appliances they need. Now, what party is really a party without some cheese and crackers? Consider gifting them a charcuterie board, personalized with their initials or name. You can find something for almost every style, from wood to marble to stone, ensuring they will love it and use it at all of their future dinner parties. Pair this gift with cured meats and special cheese to inspire them for their next dinner.

For the Artist: Scrapbook Kit

Crafty people are surely one-of-a-kind. From painting to drawing, or DIY crafts the whole family can enjoy, they are likely always looking forward to their next project. Inspire their creativity with a scrapbook kit, filled with patterned and themed papers, artsy accessories, glue, a scrapbook and even some sentimental family photos to add to the book. This can also double as a great family gift for everyone to enjoy!