Most rental apartments, unfortunately, are very generic and bland. From white walls and simple hardware, it may feel like you’ll never be able to showcase your style in this space. However, there are plenty of ways that you can put your own stamp on your rental, from changing up fixtures to utilizing temporary decor. While it’s true that you will likely have certain parameters and rules to follow, here are some tips to create a space that reflects your style and creativity.

Remove the Blinds

White mini blinds are a well-known indicator that you live in a rental unit. Whether they are old and word down or brand new, they are outdated and can cheapen the look of your space. As soon as you move into your new apartment, take down these blinds and replace them with proper window treatments, such as curtains and drapes.

Change Light Fixtures

Instead of settling for the standard rental lighting, lighten up your space with some new fixtures. Be sure to talk to your landlord before making these changes, as it may be against their rules to swap out anything electric. If you are able to make this change, choose something that reflects your style and give off the ambiance you’re looking for.

Swap Out Hardware

Though this may seem like a subtle change, swapping out the hardware throughout your rental can make a big impact. From cabinet pulls to doorknobs, outlet covers to switch plates, you can find many options that more suit your style. Hold on to the original hardware so that you can change it back when you move out.

Use Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

Removable wallpaper is having a huge moment. For renters everywhere, this simple hack can transform your space in no time, without breaking any of the rules in your lease. Paper your entryway, bathroom, bedroom, kitchen or even your bedroom to create a unique and stylish space that can be all put back to normal in less than one day.

Hang Artwork

Because most rentals have plain white walls, artwork of all kinds can be your savior to fill this plain space. Though some may be wary of drilling holes into the walls of their rentals, they can be filled, or simply replaced with 3M tape, hooks and putty. Create a gallery wall, hang a large canvas or even utilize hanging shelves to showcase your style and rid the room of empty space.