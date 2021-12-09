The Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) has announced the results of its 2022 Board of Directors election for nine open seats and other board appointments, as well as the industry professionals who will sit on its Executive Committee in 2022.

“RESO is not only delivering unified standards and certifications to the industry, it is now providing the objective, transparent reporting that will spur technology innovation,” says Rebecca Jensen, who was re-elected 2022 Chair of the RESO board and is President and CEO of Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED). “Leaders who see the impact of standards on their businesses are joining RESO’s leadership in greater numbers, and we are lucky to have them on our board.”

The 2022 RESO Board of Directors election winners include:

Matt Cohen, Principal, Advisory Services, CoreLogic

Bob Evans, VP of Industry Relations, Move, Inc.

Shayne Fairley, COO, Stellar MLS

Rebecca Jensen, President and CEO, MRED

Mark Lesswing, CTO & SVP, T3 Sixty

Frank Major, CTO, Bright MLS

Marty Reed, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, California Regional MLS (CRMLS)

Michael Wurzer, President and CEO, FBS – Creators of Flexmls

Jeff Young, COO/GM, Realtors Property Resource (RPR)

The following at-large appointments were made by the board:

Caitlin McCrory, VP of Industry Relations, Realogy

Richard Renton, CEO, Triad MLS

Andy Woolley, VP of Industry Development, Homes.com and Homesnap

The 2022 RESO Executive Committee:

Chair: Rebecca Jensen, MRED

Vice-Chair: Michael Wurzer, FBS

Secretary: John Breault, State-Wide MLS

Treasurer: Richard Renton, Triad MLS

Continuing 2022 RESO Board Members: Todd Carpenter, Director, Strategic Investments, National Association of REALTORS®; Chris Carrillo, CEO, Metro MLS; Bill Fowler, Senior Director of Industry Relations, Compass; Jason Normandin, Project Manager, National Association of REALTORS®; Turan Tekin, Director, MLS and Industry Development, Zillow Group; and Dan Troup, Director of Data Operations & Strategy, RE/MAX.

“We welcome our new board members, and we are thankful for the time that our directors who are moving off the board gave to building our success and will continue to give to the organization as leaders in our industry,” says Sam DeBord, CEO of RESO. “We could not achieve the things we do without them.”

Departing RESO directors this year are Art Carter, CEO, CRMLS; Brian Donnellan, President & CEO, Bright MLS; Chip McAvoy, VP Emerging Products and Technology, Black Knight; and Liz Tewksbury, Industry Relations Director, Homesnap.



