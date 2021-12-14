Holiday parties; Shopping; Hosting dinners; Shopping. Gift wrapping; More shopping! The holiday season, for all its joys, can be stressful, chaotic and very demanding. Here are six valuable tips for keeping your cool through it all.

Breathe – Create the space and time—just 10 or 15 minutes a day—to unplug from all devices and breathe. Find a quiet space to sit or lie down. Try to block out all the mind chatter and mental to-do lists that suck up precious energy, and focus on the quiet and self-awareness.

Soak In the Sun – Studies have shown that gray winter weather causes depression for many people. You can counter this by soaking up the sun for just 10 minutes a day when it shines.

Move Wisely – It may sound counter-intuitive to relaxation, but whether you walk around the block or exercise at the gym, everybody needs regular exercise in order to generate its own energy.

Organize – Make lists—and stick to them. Bake early and freeze. The more you plan ahead and the earlier you begin, the more bandwidth you will give yourself to enjoy the holiday season.

Moderate – This includes everything from the amount of food you eat and the alcoholic beverages you drink to the number of parties you host or attend, and even the amount of time you spend with family. Honor your alone time. Don’t overload your schedule or overtax your body .