Fall and winter bring with them a lot of fun outdoor activities. From jumping in piles of leaves to skiing down powdery slopes there’s no doubt that there are a lot of enjoyable activities that come from fall and winter weather. Unfortunately, Fall and Winter Chill can bring with it a list of to-do’s for homeowners. Before you zip up your favorite coat to enjoy the weather, be sure that you are tackling these vital tasks to keep your home functioning at its best.

Check Your Roof and Gutters

Your roof is one of the most expensive Investments on your home. It is also one of the most structurally essential items to Protect your home from damage, especially damage caused by weather and water. To ensure your roof lasts it’s full life span, remove any debris or moss that may have gathered throughout the year. During the fall and winter, be sure to regularly clean your gutters. Removing debris can ensure that water doesn’t pool and cause moisture damage to the roof. It can be a great idea to have a licensed professional inspect your roof yearly to address any issues before they become expensive problems.

Save on Heating

No one likes throwing money away. Be sure you get the most from your winter heat sources by weatherproofing your home. The electricity bill from heating a drafty home can put a big dent in your pocketbook. Invest a little money and time before the cold truly kicks in to add weatherproof stripping to doors and windows.

Prioritize Safety

Your safety is key. Regular maintenance can help ensure that your family is safe during the cold seasons. Be sure to inspect the chimney before utilizing your fireplace this fall and winter. Be sure that your chimney is free from any buildup from last year’s fires and is free from any Critters that may have attempted to nest in your chimney over the last year. Having a professional clean and inspect your chimney can provide peace of mind. To further ensure safety, be sure to trim any large or precarious branches that could break off during a snowstorm. Untrimmed branches could fall on a household member or guest causing injury or simply fall on your home and cause damage.

Swap Your Decor

As the days get colder, it’s time to bring out your warming decor and swap it for any summer or spring finds. Create a cozy feel with plush rugs, furry blankets, and soft lighting. Invest in electric candles or twinkle lights to give your space a warm glow as the nights get longer.