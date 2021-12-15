Selling a home can be a long, complex and draining process, even under the best of circumstances. It can be even more difficult if you’re having trouble emotionally letting go of your house.

Why Selling a House Can Be So Hard

You have a lot of fond memories associated with your house – family gatherings, watching your kids grow up, bringing home a new pet. Those memories are associated with a specific place, and the thought of leaving that place behind can be gut wrenching.

Your home is probably your most valuable possession. You spent a lot of money on it, as well as time decorating and upgrading. It’s natural to feel emotionally attached to a place that you put so much work into.

You may worry that the new owners won’t love and appreciate the house as much as you did. You may fear that they will make major changes that will completely change its design and character.

Things can be particularly difficult if you have mixed or negative feelings about the reason why you’re moving. For example, if you’re selling the house because of a divorce, the end of your marriage can make the home-selling process even more emotional.

Even if you think you’re ready to sell your house, you may be surprised by your emotional responses as you go through the process. As you depersonalize your home to prepare to show it to potential buyers, you may feel a sudden sense of loss.

How to Cope With Difficult Emotions

You shouldn’t let these feelings cause you to turn down a solid offer or refuse to agree to reasonable concessions. That does not, however, mean that you should stuff your feelings down and pretend that everything is fine.

You’re going through a tough emotional transition, and you should feel free to express those emotions. Talking or writing about how you’re feeling can help you put things in perspective so you can make decisions that are in your best interest.

Think about positive experiences that you had while you lived in your current house. Reflecting on those memories can make it easier to cope with the home-selling process.

Focus on the potential positives that await you in your new home. If you are moving to be closer to family or friends, think about how much you will enjoy spending time with them on a regular basis. If you’re planning to start a new job, focus on how your career may blossom in your new location.

If you’re moving to a larger house because your family is growing, get excited about all the possibilities that await. If you’re downsizing, think about how a smaller mortgage, less cleaning and maintenance and more free time will improve your life.

Your Feelings are Normal

It’s common to feel a sense of loss when selling a home. Understanding that many other people have experienced what you’re going through and knowing how to handle those difficult emotions can help you get through the process.