Headliners Week of 12/11 – 12/18

With one spectacularly unique year coming to a close and the start of a particularly uncertain year looming, the National...Read more
With one spectacularly unique year coming to a close and the start of a particularly uncertain year looming, the National...Read more
It's hard to argue that 2021 wasn't a solid year for real estate. Agents and brokers have stayed busy as...Read more
The devastation was sudden, and the damage is incalculable. With dozens killed and thousands of homes devastated, Kentucky governor Andy...Read more
Editor's Note: RISMedia's Year-End Outlook series provides an in-depth analysis of the housing market's leading indicators for economic health, and...Read more
RISMedia Content Director Caysey Welton delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
RISMedia Vice President of Online Editorial Beth McGuire delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories...Read more
RISMedia Executive Editor Maria Patterson delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate....Read more
RISMedia Associate Online Editor Jesse Williams breaks down this week in news for ‘Headliners.’ In focus: Zillow drops out of...Read more
RISMedia Associate Online Editor Jordan Grice delivers this week’s ‘Headliners,’ a video recap of the week’s top stories in real...Read more
RISMedia Managing Editor Paige Tepping delivers this week’s ‘Headliners,’ a video recap of the week’s top stories in real estate....Read more
RISMedia Content Editor Paige Brown delivers this week’s ‘Headliners,’ a video recap of the week’s top stories in real estate....Read more
Click below to receive the latest real estate news and events directly to your inbox.