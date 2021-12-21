For REALTORS® in Manhattan, the competition is keen. But that’s part of the appeal for Takk Yamaguchi, whose Takk Team represents more than $300 million in New York City properties and closes an average of 150 transactions annually in the exclusive Midtown East.

The team, comprised of Takk Yamaguchi, Danielle Stout and a back-office crew, is a part of Compass Realty and primarily serves clients on the busy East Side of Manhattan between 14th and 57th streets.

It’s been a long and winding road to this point, notes Yamaguchi, who immigrated from Japan to Washington D.C. with his parents when he was seven and graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in accounting but limited job prospects.

“I thought I could just head to New York and get hired by one of the Big Five accounting firms,” says Yamaguchi. “But I found myself couch-surfing with friends for months without success. Then one day, I watched a TV show about the real estate boom on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and a world of possibility opened up for me.”

Barbara Pronin: When did you get your real estate license?



Takk Yamaguchi: Early in 2008—just as the industry was poised for a downturn! I went to work for a small New York agency and worked my butt off, but with no salary, little real training and a crashing market, I wound up couch-surfing for quite a while! I made $4,000 in my first year in the business and $8,000 the second.

BP: What kept you from throwing in the towel?



TY: Stubbornness and determination—and connecting with a great mentor, Andrew Heiberger, who gave me the confidence and the training I needed to turn my perseverance into high-end transactions. It was a humbling experience, literally pounding the New York City pavements in the snow, slush and summer humidity. But I got to know every building in every neighborhood in my chosen market area—and the management in every building—and that finally got me off my friends’ couches. In 2011, I was named Rental Agent of the Year at the small company I worked for, and that was the turning point.

BP: When did you join Compass Realty?

TY: I’m proud to say I was a founding agent of the company—the second agent to join them in 2013, when they were known as Urban Compass. Today, as Compass, we are a distinguished luxury brand, not just in New York, but now in some exclusive ranch land areas in states like Colorado, where I sold 10 properties last year.



BP: But your business primarily is in Manhattan’s Midtown East enclave?



TY: It is. It will always be our home base. In 2021, we grew our business 30% year-over-year.

BP: When and how did you decide to form a team?

TY: Six years ago, when I found myself working till midnight some nights. I knew I needed help, not just with administrative duties, but to help me implement and scale new systems and expand our marketing reach. I knew Danielle. We went to the same university, and we’re cut from the same cloth—hard workers, fast learners and a 100% dedicated to clients. We also have support from my friend, Jennifer Baker, who initially co-founded the team and is still a referral agent.

BP: How do you organize and operate?



TY: Danielle is a licensed agent, but she primarily manages our exclusive listings. She’s a great people person, amazingly organized and she manages all the behind-the-scenes activities that are essential for keeping clients abreast and happy and the team running smoothly and productively. We also have some help with marketing and data compliance, and support from a few junior agents.



BP: I hear you’re also an accomplished musician, Takk.



TY: I don’t know how accomplished, but I play violin and viola with the New Amsterdam Orchestra. I love music, and even rehearsals are relaxing.

BP: That’s probably why you volunteer with the Madison Square Park Conservancy, creating free public events for children.

TY: Yes, although we also volunteer with New York City’s Project Renewal program, a non-profit that helps the homeless and addicted, and with Habitat for Humanity. It’s our small way of giving back.

BP: What else are you up to these days?



TY: I’m excited about our podcast—the Real Takk Podcast, where we talk with the experts about all things real estate for buyers, sellers and brokers.



BP: You’re a busy guy, Takk. Any special goals for the team in 2022?

TY: We are always looking to expand our New York City business. Mentoring is what got me where I am today, and I enjoy mentoring others. But it’s a new day and a new time. We want to expand our footprint out West.

Barbara Pronin is a contributing editor to RISMedia.