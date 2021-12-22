NAR PULSE—See what happens as first-time buyers brave the most competitive housing market ever. Spend the holidays watching Season 2 of First-Time Buyer, streaming December 25th on Hulu. Catch up on Season 1 today and share with your agents!

Thank Your RRF Heroes for Hope!

Thank you for the continued help you give, the hope you inspire, and the homes we’ll save through the REALTORS® Relief Foundation. In celebration of 20 years of service, REALTORS® and the industry have raised more funds than ever before during the Hope Rising Campaign. Your trust empowers us.

Application Period for 2023 Leadership Academy

Let your agents know that NAR is currently accepting applications for the 2023 NAR Leadership Academy. Applications are due February 14, 2022. For full details, visit: nar.realtor/programs/leadership-academy.