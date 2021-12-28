From annual shots and vaccines to emergency visits, veterinarian costs can add up just like your own medical bills.

Here are a few ways you can care for your pet and stay on a budget-conscious track.

Regular Check-Ups

Taking your pet to the veterinarian regularly will not only keep them healthy, but catch a medical problem before it becomes too advanced and costly to treat.

Community Services

Local veterinarian schools, animal shelters and clinics offer plenty of free services, including spay and neutering appointments.

Pet Insurance

Pet insurance can greatly help reduce costs at the vet, especially for an animal with a chronic medical condition who needs multiple treatments or medications.

Payment Plans

Many veterinarians offer payment plans, which allow you to pay for services or procedures in monthly installments.